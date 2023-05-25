Chipmakers buoy European shares after two-day selloff

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Staff

May 25 (Reuters) - European stocks steadied on Thursday after their worst two-day selloff since March as investors balanced concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling standoff and global economic slowdown with optimism from upbeat corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was flat by 0707 GMT after shedding about 2.5% in the past two days, triggered by a selloff in luxury stocks and little progress in talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avert a default.

Ratings agency Fitch put the United States' credit on watch for a possible downgrade on Wednesday.

European chipmakers gained on Thursday after the world's most valuable chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) forecast quarterly revenue more than 50% above Wall Street estimates.

Shares of BE Semiconductor (.BESI.AS) jumped 6.5% and ASM International (ASMI.AS) rose 6.3%. The wider tech index (.SX8P) rallied 1.7%.

Germany's DAX (.DAX) slipped after data showed the German economy contracted in the first quarter of 2023, compared with the previous three months, thereby signalling a recession.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

