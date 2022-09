Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian cinema chain operator Cineplex (CGX.TO) has reached out to lenders of its bankrupt rival Cineworld Group (CINE.L) seeking to revive a potential merger with the British firm's Regal Entertainment Group franchise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











