Citi cuts peak UK CPI forecast to 11.7% after energy cap
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation is now likely to peak at 11.7% in January, down from a previous estimate of 17.4%, following a household energy price cap announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday, economists at U.S. bank Citi estimated.
Government debt issuance was likely to rise to 164 billion pounds ($189 billion) for the 2022/23 financial year and to 287 billion pounds for 2023/24, but exact forecasts were hard ahead of a government fiscal statement later this month, Citi added.
($1 = 0.8691 pounds)
