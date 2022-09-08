Citi cuts peak UK CPI forecast to 11.7% after energy cap

A man shops for fruit and vegetables at Brixton Market, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation is now likely to peak at 11.7% in January, down from a previous estimate of 17.4%, following a household energy price cap announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday, economists at U.S. bank Citi estimated.

Government debt issuance was likely to rise to 164 billion pounds ($189 billion) for the 2022/23 financial year and to 287 billion pounds for 2023/24, but exact forecasts were hard ahead of a government fiscal statement later this month, Citi added.

($1 = 0.8691 pounds)

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

