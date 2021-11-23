Clariant swings towards China with new 2025 goals

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals maker Clariant (CLN.S) announced it would focus more on the Chinese market, as the Swiss company outlined its new 2025 goals on Tuesday, including a higher profit margin.

Clariant will direct more than a third of its growth capital expenditure towards China, to boost its local production in the world's largest market for specialist chemical ingredients.

By 2025 Clariant wants to boost its share of sales in China to 14%, the company said ahead of its investor day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The company is targeting annual sales growth of 4% to 6% and an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 19% to 21%. The company said last month it was targeting an EBITDA margin of 16% to 17% in 2021.

Clariant, whose products range from catalysts for chemical production and fuel processing to chemicals for personal care products, also wants make small acquisitions to reach its goals.

Clariant last month raised its full-year sales guidance and said it was confident of passing on an "unprecedented" increase in raw material and energy costs to customers. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.