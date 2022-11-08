CNH Industrial increases FY revenue forecast after strong Q3















MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Agriculture and construction machine maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) on Tuesday raised forecasts for this year's revenue after operating profit beat estimates in the third quarter, supported by some items including pricing and product mix.

The Italian American manufacturer said its net sales of industrial activities would grow between 16-18% this year, versus a previous forecast for a growth between 12-14%.

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial extended gains to 4.4% after results were published. By 1245 GMT they were up 3.1%.

