Co-head of electronic equities at BNP Paribas leaving for a rival















LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Torsten Schoeneborn, global co-head of electronic equities and portfolio trading at BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), is leaving the firm for another bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Schoeneborn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on LinkedIn. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm where he is moving to.

Schoeneborn joined BNP Paribas from Deutsche Bank, after the French lender acquired its rival's prime finance business in a deal first announced in 2019.

The deal involved the transfer of some 900 people from Deutsche Bank to BNP Paribas, and was completed at the end of 2021.

Ashley Wilson, global head of prime services at BNP Paribas, who worked on the integration of the two business units, in September reversed a decision to leave the French bank, Reuters reported.

