Commodities, banks lift London's FTSE 100 in big week for central banks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Sept 20 (Reuters) - UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced on Tuesday, lifted by commodity and banking stocks, while global markets remained cagey in a busy week for global central bank meetings.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.9% at 0707 GMT, after a day off to mark Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) added 1.4%, tracking firm metal prices on hopes that top consumer China would ease COVID-19 curbs further.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Shell (SHEL.L) rose more than 1% each in early trading.

Market sentiment, however, remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, as traders positioned themselves for a rising interest rate environment in the world's largest economy.

The Bank of England's policy decision that got pushed back to Sept. 22 from Sept. 15, because of the national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth, is also due this week, with traders seeing a 75% likelihood of a 75 basis point hike. IRPR

Rate-sensitive banks (.FTNMX301010) climbed 1.4%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) edged 0.2% higher, with holiday group TUI AG among its best performers as it gained 3.4% after reiterating it expects to return to profitability this year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.