Commodity, banking stocks push FTSE 100 higher
- Summary
- Companies
- FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip index rose on Monday, boosted by economically sensitive commodity and banking stocks after upbeat U.S. and Chinese economic data eased worries about a recession.
The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.6% and was hovering near its two-month high by 0711 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap index (.FTMC) added 0.3%.
Oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L) rose more than 1%, as crude prices bounced following strong U.S. jobs data and Chinese exports numbers that picked up unexpectedly in July.
Global miners Glencore (GLEN.L) and Anglo American were also up 1%, tracking stronger metal and iron ore prices, while rate-sensitive banks also climbed.
Among other stocks, PageGroup Plc (PAGE.L) slipped 0.3% even as the global recruiter reported a 79.3% jump in half-year operating profit. read more
Joules Group (JOUL.L) soared 24.2% after the fashion group said it was in talks over a potential equity investment of about 15 million pounds ($18.11 million) from retailer Next Plc (NXT.L). read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.