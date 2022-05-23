Commodity stocks, Kingfisher boost UK's FTSE 100
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.9%
May 23 (Reuters) - UK's top share index gained on Monday as higher commodity prices boosted shares of mining and oil majors, while home improvement retailer Kingfisher jumped after upbeat results.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.8% by 0708 GMT, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.9%.
Overall, European markets and U.S. futures gained momentum even as Asian stocks weakened on concerns about China's COVID-19 situation and rising inflation.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Kingfisher (KGF.L) rose 2.7% after it reported first-quarter sales significantly ahead of its pre-pandemic performance and maintained its full-year guidance. read more
Ted Baker (TED.L) gained 3.4% after the fashion chain said that private equity firm Sycamore was no longer part of its sale process, and that it had now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties. read more
Online greetings card company Moonpig (MOONM.L) climbed 8% after it agreed to buy Smartbox, a gifting experiences platform, for 124 million pounds ($155.6 million) in cash. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.