Commodity stocks, Kingfisher boost UK's FTSE 100

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.9%

May 23 (Reuters) - UK's top share index gained on Monday as higher commodity prices boosted shares of mining and oil majors, while home improvement retailer Kingfisher jumped after upbeat results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.8% by 0708 GMT, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.9%.

Overall, European markets and U.S. futures gained momentum even as Asian stocks weakened on concerns about China's COVID-19 situation and rising inflation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kingfisher (KGF.L) rose 2.7% after it reported first-quarter sales significantly ahead of its pre-pandemic performance and maintained its full-year guidance. read more

Ted Baker (TED.L) gained 3.4% after the fashion chain said that private equity firm Sycamore was no longer part of its sale process, and that it had now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties. read more

Online greetings card company Moonpig (MOONM.L) climbed 8% after it agreed to buy Smartbox, a gifting experiences platform, for 124 million pounds ($155.6 million) in cash. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.