Continental selling Russia operations - CEO

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Continental (CONG.DE) is selling its operations in Russia including its factory in Kaluga because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, CEO Nikolai Setzer said on a press call on Wednesday.

"The war is the reason for our controlled withdrawal from Russia. This means the sale of our activities, including our factory in Kaluga. We are in advanced stages of the sales process," Setzer said.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Paul Carrel











