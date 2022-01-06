Copper prices slip as U.S. Fed's hawkish signal lifts dollar

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as the dollar firmed after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting signalled that the central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

While a firmer U.S. dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, an interest rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $9,648.5 a tonne, as of 0300 GMT. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.7% to 69,730 yuan ($10,944.05) a tonne.

A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than expected, policymakers said in the December meeting, fuelling expectations of a rate hike in March. read more

Fed's hawkish signal helped buoy the dollar index with the greenback hovering near a five-year high to the yen.

Among other industrial metals, LME aluminium eased 0.3% to $2,912.5 a tonne, nickel fell 0.9% to $20,465 a tonne, lead was down 0.3% at $2,280.5 a tonne, zinc dipped 0.5% to $3,571.5 a tonne and tin edged up 0.2% to $39,360 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium rose 2.2% to 20,735 yuan a tonne, nickel slipped 1.7% to 150,900 yuan, zinc was up 0.4% at 24,470 yuan and lead fell 1% to 15,120 yuan. Tin edged 0.2% higher to 295,880 yuan a tonne.

* Indonesian authorities postponed a meeting with coal mining companies on Wednesday, as scores of ships moored off the coast remained in limbo as they waited to see whether the government would lift a ban on coal exports. read more

* Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd (S32.AX) said on Thursday it would spend about $70 million to restart the Alumar aluminium smelter in Brazil with its joint venture partner Alcoa Corp (AA.N).

* Asian shares fell on Thursday, extending a global slump after Federal Reserve meeting minutes pointed to a faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates due to concerns about persistent inflation.

($1 = 6.3715 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

