Copper set for weekly gain on weaker dollar, low inventory

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Friday and were on course for a weekly gain, as a weaker U.S. dollar and low inventories provided strong support despite muted trading due to a week-long holiday in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $9,870 a tonne, as of 0308 GMT, putting it on track for a gain of nearly 4% this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The dollar index was set on Friday for its worst week in nearly two years as the euro held firm at a three-week high and sterling gained after hawkish shifts from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. read more

* A softer U.S. currency makes greenback-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* Copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses at 82,400 tonnes have fallen more than 60% from the 2021 peak scaled in August, with further declines likely.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian equity markets fought for a footing, supported by an Amazon-led bounce in U.S futures, but oil's rise to a seven-year high kept traders on edge over prospects that interest rates will rise to curb global inflationary pressures.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

