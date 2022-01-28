Copper set for weekly loss as strong dollar weighs

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked lower on Friday and headed for a weekly loss as a firmer dollar, boosted by prospects of a series of U.S. interest rate hikes this year, weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $9,738 a tonne by 0505 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3% to 70,310 yuan ($11,067.04) a tonne.

The U.S. dollar was headed for its best week in seven months on Friday after breaking through key levels against the euro as traders priced in a year of aggressive Fed rate hikes. read more

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, while higher U.S. interest rates could trim liquidity in financial markets and dampen economic recovery prospects and metals demand.

* Chile's Senate on Thursday pushed forward an amended version of the country's mining royalty bill, which would raise tariffs on firms operating in the world's top copper producing nation despite being watered down amid industry pushback.

* The Chilean Copper Commission has maintained its projection for 2022 copper prices at $3.95 per pound, as prices trend moderately down following a surge last year.

* Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue. read more

($1 = 6.3531 yuan)

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

