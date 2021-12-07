COVID, supply problems darken German investor morale
BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German investor sentiment deteriorated in December as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing clouded the growth outlook for Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index fell to 29.9 from 31.7 points in November. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall to 25.1.
"The German economy is suffering noticeably from the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement, adding that persistent supply bottlenecks were weighing on production and retail trade.
The index for current conditions dropped to -7.4 from 12.5, compared with a consensus forecast for 5.0.
"The decline in economic expectations shows that hopes for much stronger growth in the next six months are fading," Wambach added.
