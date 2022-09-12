CPI in Poland may stay at two-digit level through 2024, rate-setter Kotecki says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WARSAW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Poland's GDP may fall in the first quarter of 2023 and inflation may remain at two-digit levels until the end of 2024, rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said on Monday, arguing interest rate hikes should be faster and stronger to curb price growth.

The central bank raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% earlier this month, the smallest increase so far in its current rate hike cycle, as it said it expected lower growth and continued inflationary pressure.

