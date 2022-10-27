Credit Suisse mulls IPO for CS First Boston - source















ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is exploring the possibility of an initial public offering for its CS First Boston spinoff, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Swiss bank is starting out as the majority shareholder for the newly created investment bank entity, but sees an IPO as a future option, the source said.

An unnamed investment company has already committed to inject $500 million into CS First Boston, focused on advisory and capital markets, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner said.

Saudi National Bank, which is taking a stake of up to 9.9% in Credit Suisse Group, has also said it was ready to put money into the investment bank spinoff.

Credit Suisse board member Michael Klein will step down and become chief executive of the new CS First Boston entity, which will be headquartered in New York.

