Credit Suisse property fund postpones planned capital hike

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The management of Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property (GREEN.S) has postponed a capital increase announced for the fourth quarter, citing high volatility for property funds and a market environment which has deteriorated significantly.
The Swiss bank (CSGN.S) said on Monday a successful issue in the fourth quarter could not be guaranteed.
"The fund management will closely monitor the development of the market and will decide in due course on a possible implementation of the capital increase for Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property," it added.
