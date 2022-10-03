Credit Suisse property fund postpones planned capital hike















ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The management of Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property (GREEN.S) has postponed a capital increase announced for the fourth quarter, citing high volatility for property funds and a market environment which has deteriorated significantly.

The Swiss bank (CSGN.S) said on Monday a successful issue in the fourth quarter could not be guaranteed.

"The fund management will closely monitor the development of the market and will decide in due course on a possible implementation of the capital increase for Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property," it added.

