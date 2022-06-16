Credit Suisse, UBS well-placed to handle challenging environment -SNB

A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva, Switzerland, June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, June 16 (Reuters) - Both Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and UBS (UBSG.S) are well-placed to face the more challenging current environment thanks to improved capital, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Thursday.

"The capital position of both banks has improved further since the last Financial Stability Report," the central bank said in its 2022 financial stability report.

"In the case of Credit Suisse, the improved capital position is attributable to a capital increase and a reduction in exposure, while at UBS it is due to retained earnings."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.