Crown firms after inflation jumps to 13-year-high, raising stakes for central bank

BUDAPEST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Friday, outperforming its regional peers after data showed inflation in November jumped to a 13-year high and a central banker said the Czech National Bank was not finished with rate hikes.

The crown firmed 0.18% to 25.395 versus the euro as Czech consumer prices rose by 6.0% year-on-year in November, up from a reading of 5.8% in October. read more

Central banker Vojtech Benda said in a comment published on Friday the Czech National Bank has not yet finished raising interest rates as it faces extraordinary inflationary pressures both from the domestic economy and abroad.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The Czech central bank stunned markets with a hike of 125 basis points to 2.75% in November. The next policy meeting is set for December 22.

The Hungarian forint slid 0.11% to 365.65 versus the common currency.

"There is very little liquidity and no real direction; the market is holding its breath for next week's Fed and ECB meetings as well as the Hungarian central bank's rate meeting," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"A rate hike about 30 basis points could help the forint regain its strength next year."

On Thursday, the National Bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 3.3% at its weekly tender, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb inflation that rose to 7.4% in November, a 14-year-high. read more

The bank holds its rate meeting next Tuesday in which a Reuters poll of analysts expects the base rate to be raised by another 30 basis points to 2.4%. read more

The Polish zloty slid 0.1% to trade at 4.6125 versus the euro.

On Wednesday, the National Bank of Poland hiked its base rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% as it battles a surge in inflation. The move was in line with expectations but disappointed some market players and sent the zloty lower. read more

Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday the bank has room to raise rates further. read more

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw (.WIG20) adding 0.33% while Prague (.PX) was down 0.21%. Budapest (.BUX) slid 0.09% and Bucharest (.BETI) was 0.27% lower.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editingby Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.