Crown strongest since 2011 as FX rebounds

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech crown touched its strongest level since 2011 on Wednesday as central and eastern European currencies rebounded after taking a hit for a stronger U.S. dollar.

The greenback has been boosted by market bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates at least four times this year, with the first increase expected in March. The stronger dollar has dragged on risk appetite.

At 1102 GMT the Czech crown was 0.59% firmer against the euro at 24.282, the Hungarian forint was 0.46% stronger at 356.20 and the Polish zloty was 0.16% firmer at 4.525.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Today's correction looks a bit stronger in HUF, while CZK has continued its slight appreciation trend. PLN is indeed lagging somewhat," said Peter Virovácz, senior economist at ING in Hungary.

Earlier in the session the crown touched 24.268 its strongest since 2011.

"The key driver behind the different directions and sensitivity is monetary policy dependent in my view," Virovacz said. "The Czech 3-month interbank rate is a bit above the Hungarian and well above the Polish... (and) the real interest rate is still favourable in Czech compared to Hungary and Poland."

The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive in the region when it comes to tightening monetary policy and has raised its main interest rate to 3.75%.

A trader in Prague said rising market rates were boosting the crown. In Budapest, a trader said the forint was firming after a correction in the previous two days.

In Warsaw, energy stocks PGE (PGE.WA) and Tauron fell around 4% after PGE said it was planning to raise around 3.2 billion zlotys ($801.78 million) from shares issue in order to speed up its investments in renewables, decarbonisation and distribution.

Overall, Poland's bluechip WIG 20 (.WIG20) index was 0.46% higher. In Budapest, the main index (.BUX) rose 0.90%, while Prague's PX (.PX) index fell 0.33%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reprting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.