Crypto exchange Coinbase looks to expand footprint in Europe
July 1 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) said on Friday it was looking to expand in some European markets, even as the digital asset market continues to experience a downturn.
The company is in the process of expanding in France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, it said in a blog post, adding that it was aiming to launch its retail, institutional and developer products in all those markets. (https://bit.ly/3ugNHoa)
In June, Coinbase slashed 1,100 jobs, constituting nearly 18% of its workforce. read more
