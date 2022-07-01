Crypto exchange Coinbase looks to expand footprint in Europe

A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Coinbase logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 1 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) said on Friday it was looking to expand in some European markets, even as the digital asset market continues to experience a downturn.

The company is in the process of expanding in France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, it said in a blog post, adding that it was aiming to launch its retail, institutional and developer products in all those markets. (https://bit.ly/3ugNHoa)

In June, Coinbase slashed 1,100 jobs, constituting nearly 18% of its workforce. read more

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.