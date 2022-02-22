Currencies, equities plunge as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Summary U.S. plans new sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian hryvnia hits lowest since 2015

Hungarian c.bank decision eyed

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets dropped on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, sending Russian stocks tumbling and the Ukrainian hryvnia to multi-year lows.

The Ukrainian currency slipped 1.3% to 29.11 against the dollar, touching its lowest level in seven years, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) dropped 6.1% to its lowest since November 2020. Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) fell 6.7%.

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after the Ukrainian military said two soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in the east in the past 24 hours, the most casualties this year, as ceasefire violations increased. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The United States and its European allies were also set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia, but the rouble gained 0.4%.

"What markets are deciding is that the probability of huge sanctions on Russia that could hurt the rouble are quite low," said Gabriel Sterne, head of strategy services and global EM research at Oxford Economics.

Sterne also pointed to the rouble being undervalued compared to its other emerging market peers as well as recent monetary tightening in the region keeping the currency attractive for foreign investors, but warned that a proper invasion of Kyiv could see the rouble being pressured.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks (.MSCIEF) shed 1.4%, while its currencies counterpart (.MIEM00000CUS) lost 0.2%

Ukrainian government dollar-denominated bonds lost roughly 8.3%.

MSCI's emerging market eastern European equities index also (.MIME00000PUS) tumbled 5.0% and South Africa's rand fell 0.2% as appetite for riskier assets faltered. Gold hit a near nine-month high.

Meanwhile, Hungary's forint struggled for direction versus the euro before announcing an interest rate decision later in the day, as the central European country grapples with a surge in inflation during an election year.

China stocks (.SSEC), (.CSI300) fell 1.0% and 1.3%, respectively, amid a global risk-off driven by geopolitical worries, while fears over a fresh round of regulatory crackdowns in the tech sector also weighed on sentiment.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.