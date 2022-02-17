Currencies slip as Ukraine fears intensify

WARSAW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The currencies of Poland and Hungary slipped on Thursday, affected by reports of shelling in eastern Ukraine and a verdict from the European Union's top court that could result in Warsaw and Budapest losing funding.

Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces accused each other of firing across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, raising alarm at a time when Western countries have warned a possible Russian invasion could be imminent.

"The world wanted to see the end of the Russia-Ukraine situation but today worse news has come out... so there is a small retracement in our region," a Warsaw-based trader said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The trader also said the ruling by the European Court of Justice on Wednesday was weighing on the zloty and forint . The ruling cleared the way to cut billions of euros of funds to Poland and Hungary, whose populist rulers the bloc accuses of violating democratic rights. read more

At 0957 GMT the zloty was 0.22% weaker against the euro at 4.5093. The forint was 0.17% softer at 356.00. The Romanian leu and the Czech crown were both little changed at 4.9440 and 24.3770 respectively.

Bonds were mixed ahead of United States jobs data that economists said could influence global yields. The Polish 10-year yield was up around 1 basis point at 3.949%, while the Czech 10-year yield fell around 3 basis points to 3.021%.

"Strong data from the U.S. labour market should theoretically pull up the yield curves in the U.S. and, consequently, the yield curves in the world," PKO BP analysts wrote in a note.

"A possible upward shift in yield curves in the U.S. will support the return of Polish bond yields towards 4.0%."

Stocks were down across the region amid worries over Ukraine, with Budapest's main index (.BUX) falling 0.71%.

All emerging market news EMRGCEEU

Spot FX rates

Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX

Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX )

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.