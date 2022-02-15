Currencies, stocks firm on Ukraine-Russia de-escalation hopes

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Tuesday as market sentiment brightened after reports Russia was returning some troops near Ukraine to their bases, with geopolitical news continuing to overshadow economic data in the region.

Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia's defense ministry was quoted as saying. L1N2UQ0GW

Western countries have accused Russia of preparing to invade Ukraine, while Moscow denies it has such plans.

"The market reacted positively to news some Russian troops could return to their bases. This is more important than anything these days," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Today's GDP data and the central bank's hawkish message are also positive for the forint, and as soon as geopolitical tensions ease, the currency could significantly firm."

The forint firmed 0.51% to 355.43 per euro as central bank deputy governor Barnabas Virag said "upside risks have strengthened" and the bank would continue to tighten monetary conditions.

The economies of Hungary and Poland each grew more than expected in the fourth quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

Hungary's economy grew by an annual 7.2% in Q4, well above analyst forecasts for a 5.5% expansion, while Poland's gross domestic product rose 7.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

Polish inflation data for January showed a 9.2% increase year-on-year, below analyst forecasts.

The Polish zloty firmed 0.66% to 4.5092 versus the common currency.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown added 0.52% and was trading at 24.415 while the Romanian leu edged up 0.06% to 4.9430.

Stock markets in the region also firmed, tracking European peers, as they regained some of their steep losses from the previous session.

Warsaw's equities (.WIG20) led gains by adding 2.46%. Prague (.PX) gained 0.95% while Budapest (.BUX) firmed 0.18%. Bucharest (.BETI) was 1.46% higher.

Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

