CVC picks Goldman Sachs for potential stock market listing - The Sunday Times
Dec 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is working with Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on a possible float that could value it at more than $15 billion, The Sunday Times reported.
CVC, which has $125 billion of assets under management, has been involved in a number of high-profile deals this year, including an attempt to buy La Liga, Spain's premier football league. read more
A source close to the private equity group said CVC had not taken any decision about a possible listing and was not working with Goldman Sachs on any such plan.
Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.
