CVC picks Goldman Sachs for potential stock market listing - The Sunday Times

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is working with Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on a possible float that could value it at more than $15 billion, The Sunday Times reported.

CVC, which has $125 billion of assets under management, has been involved in a number of high-profile deals this year, including an attempt to buy La Liga, Spain's premier football league. read more

A source close to the private equity group said CVC had not taken any decision about a possible listing and was not working with Goldman Sachs on any such plan.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Pamela Barbaglia. Editing by Jane Merriman

