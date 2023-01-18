Czech car production rises 10.2% to 1.218 mln vehicles in 2022















PRAGUE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Czech car production grew by 10.2% to 1.218 million vehicles in 2022 despite challenges from chip shortages, supply chain snags and soaring energy prices, the country's Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP) said on Wednesday.

"We have to prepare for ongoing volatility and swings in 2023," AutoSAP president Martin Jahn said. "But I believe the outages will be of a short-term character and overall we will continue to raise production back to pre-crisis levels."

Reporting by Jason Hovet











