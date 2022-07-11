Czech central bank chief: bringing inflation down is priority -paper
PRAGUE, July 11 (Reuters) - Czech National Bank Governor Ales Michl reiterated that bringing inflation down is a priority, while various effects of possible further interest rates increases need to be considered, he said, in an op-ed piece published on Monday.
The central bank has raised its main interest rate (CZCBIR=ECI) by 675 basis points over the past year to 7.00% amid rapidly growing prices. Michl, who took his post at the helm on July 1, opposed the policy tightening.
