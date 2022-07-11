Czech central bank chief: bringing inflation down is priority -paper

Czech Crown coins are seen in front of a displayed logo of the Czech central bank (CNB) in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Illustration

PRAGUE, July 11 (Reuters) - Czech National Bank Governor Ales Michl reiterated that bringing inflation down is a priority, while various effects of possible further interest rates increases need to be considered, he said, in an op-ed piece published on Monday.

The central bank has raised its main interest rate (CZCBIR=ECI) by 675 basis points over the past year to 7.00% amid rapidly growing prices. Michl, who took his post at the helm on July 1, opposed the policy tightening.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.