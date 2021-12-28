Czech crown firms to 25 vs euro, other FX rise

PRAGUE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Tuesday to the key 25-per-euro level on the back of interest rate hikes, with other central and east European currencies edging higher in holiday-thinned trading.

Global risk appetite improved as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant eased and Wall Street ended on a strong note overnight. [MKTs/GLOB]

Among CEE currencies, the crown led gains as it rose 0.3% to 25.00 versus the euro by 1008 GMT.

The crown had crossed that level briefly last week, the first time since February 2020, after the Czech central bank delivered a third straight hefty rate hike and left space for more tightening to come.

The currency has gained nearly 5% this year, outperforming regional peers. Analysts expect those gains to be maintained in 2022.

"The crown is becoming more sensitive to the widening interest rate differential (with the euro zone)," the CSOB said.

In Hungary, the forint was flat on Tuesday. It has shed 1.8% in 2021, held back by worries including disputes between Budapest and the European Union.

The Polish zloty also nudged up 0.1%, while Warsaw blue-chips (.WIG20) led gains in central Europe with a 1.0% rise, helped by upbeat global sentiment.

Prague stocks (.PX) touched a fresh 13-year high.

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

