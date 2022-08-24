Czech government earmarks $7.1 bln to ease inflation, energy price shock

PRAGUE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Czech government will use 177 billion crowns ($7.12 billion) in total for measures to ease the burden of high energy prices and soaring inflation on households, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

"The government has set aside 177 billion crowns in total... the government brings measures which are targeted, in different volumes and for various groups of people," he said.

($1 = 24.8470 Czech crowns)

