Czech manufacturing activity contracts again in Feb -PMI















PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Czech manufacturing activity contracted further in February as new orders fell, a survey showed on Wednesday.

S&P Global's Czech Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased a touch to 44.3 from 44.6 in January, staying well below the 50 level that marks growth in activity for a ninth month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 44.7.

The survey showed production levels across the manufacturing sector contracting, while firms reported order postponements. A fall in new orders gathered pace as well.

Firms, however, saw costs rise less sharply than previously, and the rise in selling prices was the softest in two years, the survey said.

** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click:

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.