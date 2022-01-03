Czech manufacturing sentiment at four-month high in December -PMI

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Czech manufacturing activity beat expectations in December, supported by a stronger upturn in production and new orders, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday.

The headline PMI rose to 59.1 in December, the highest in four months, from 57.1 in November, data compiled by IHS Markit showed. The 50-point mark divides expansion from contraction.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 57.1 points.

Production grew in December for the second month in a row, after a brief dip in October, with new orders reaching their highest level since August, the survey showed.

Month/Year 12/21 11/21 12/20

Purchasing Managers' Index 59.1 57.1 57.0

Output 55.8 53.3 56.7

NOTE. All indices are seasonally adjusted and are based on data collected from purchasing executives in 300 manufacturing companies in the Czech Republic.

Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

