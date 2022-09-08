Czech plans to tame electricity prices to cost up to $5.3 bln, minister says

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Czech government's national plan to ease the burden of soaring electricity costs, including some form of a price cap, could cost up to 130 billion crowns ($5.30 billion), Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Stanjura said in an interview with daily Hospodarske Noviny, published on its website, that a planned windfall tax affecting energy groups, refiners and banks would run alongside plans to put a some cap on electricity prices in place.

The Czech government is aiming to unveil a new package of measures to tame soaring power prices next week, in what it expects would work alongside any pan-European solution to be discussed by European Union member states on Friday.

($1 = 24.5440 Czech crowns)

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet

