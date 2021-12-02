Daimler supervisory board signs off 60 bln euro investment plan for Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) supervisory board signed off an investment plan worth over 60 billion euros ($67.88 billion) for Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans between 2022 and 2026, the company said on Thursday.

The statement, issued a week before the Cars & Vans division splits off from Daimler Truck & Buses on December 10, said that the luxury vehicle maker aims to be at the forefront of electric vehicle production and software following the listing.

Existing plans announced in October of 2020 to reduce capital expenditure by 20% from 2019 levels by 2025 remain in place, the statement said, with new spending focused on electrification, digitalisation and autonomous driving.

Increasing net revenue per vehicle and implementing a direct sales models formed part of this strategy, it said, adding that advances in battery technology and production should help reduce the cost of battery-electric vehicles over time.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.