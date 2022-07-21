Danish central bank raises key interest rate in wake of ECB hike

Denmark's Central bank sign is seen on a bank's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard

COPENHAGEN, July 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to minus 0.1% on Thursday, following a rate hike earlier in the day by the European Central Bank.

"The interest rate increase is a consequence of the increase by the European Central Bank of its main monetary policy rate," the central bank said in a statement.

The monetary policy spread to the eurozone will remain unchanged, it added.

Unlike most central banks, Denmark does not adjust rates to control inflation. Its sole mandate is to keep the crown currency within a narrow exchange rate band against the euro, an objective it upholds through currency interventions and interest rate moves.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECB raised its benchmark deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero percent, as concerns about runaway inflation trumped worries about growth, even while the euro zone economy is suffering from the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. read more

