COPENHAGEN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Danish services group ISS (ISS.CO) on Thursday reported operating profits for the second half of 2022 slightly below expectations and predicted organic growth this year of 4-6%, down from 8% in 2022.

Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Anna Ringstrom











