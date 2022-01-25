DC Advisory opens Dutch office, sees healthy M&A deal flow

AMSTERDAM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Investment bank DC Advisory, which is owned by Japan's Daiwa Securities Group , said on Tuesday it has expanded into the Benelux region by opening an office in the Netherlands.

The Dutch office will be led by co-CEOs Paul de Hek and Robert Ruiter, previously managing directors at ING Corporate Finance, it said.

"Both of us have done mid-market private equity deals, and that's where there is a lot of deal flow," said De Hek, who said he expects the mergers and acquisitions market to remain healthy in 2022 even after a strong 2021.

Global investors will continue to target technology, healthcare and industrial firms in the Dutch market for acquisitions, he said.

The pair expect to bring their local expertise and network with DC's global reach. "We think that combination will be attractive to clients," De Hek said. "That's our value proposition."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.