De Nora sees works for hydrogen gigafactory in Italy to start in H2 2023















MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italian electrode maker Industrie De Nora (DNR.MI) said on Friday it had started the authorisation process to set up a plant near Milan that will host its "Italian Gigafactory" project.

The site, which will be built on a currently abandoned industrial area, will make electrolysers to produce green hydrogen as well as parts for hydrogen fuel cells, the company said in a statement.

No financial details of the project were provided.

Industrie De Nora said works for the plant were expected to start in the second half of next year, subject to a successful completion of the authorization process.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing Federico Maccioni











