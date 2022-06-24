Defensive stocks lead rebound in FTSE 100

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 up 0.4%

June 24 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, boosted by gains in defensive stocks at the end of a choppy week, which saw mounting fears around hawkish central banks, weak economic data and rising risks of a recession.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) inched up 0.4%, with healthcare stocks that tend to decouple from economic cycles, rising the most. The domestically focussed FTSE 250 (.FTMC) was up 0.4%.

The FTSE 100 was set to end the week largely flat, while the mid-cap index was on pace for a weekly loss of 1%.

Data showed British retail sales volumes slid by 0.5% in May, showing that consumers cut back on shopping in the face of fast-rising inflation last month, and an increase in sales in April was revised down sharply. read more

Also, separate data showed consumer confidence in the UK hit a record low this month. read more

Among stocks, Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) gained 12.6% after Britain moved forward on approving the acquisition of the defence firm by rival Cobham, after having raised security concerns over the planned transaction. read more

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by Rashmi Aich

