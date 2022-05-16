Defensive stocks, weak China data drag UK shares lower

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May 16 (Reuters) - UK shares retreated on Monday on weakness in consumer staple and healthcare stocks, while poor data from China ignited fresh concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) slipped 0.7% by 0712 GMT, with consumer company Unilever (ULVR.L) and drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) being the biggest drags.

The domestically focussed midcap index (.FTMC) also dropped 0.7%.

Keeping the global mood in check, data showed China's retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as wide COVID-19 lockdowns confined workers and consumers to their homes and severely disrupted supply chains. read more

European airline Ryanair (RYA.I) slipped 4% after it said it was impossible to give a detailed forecast beyond hoping to return to "reasonable profitability" this year amid uncertainties over COVID-19 and the Ukraine war. read more

Among gainers, Vodafone (VOD.L) jumped 3.6% after United Arab Emirates-based telecoms group e& (ETISALAT.AD) bought a 9.8% stake in the company for $4.4 billion. read more

British baker and fast food chain Greggs (GRG.L) rose 2.6% as it reported a rise in first-quarter sales that was flattered by comparison with restricted trading conditions due to COVID-19 in the same period of 2021. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

