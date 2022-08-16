Delivery Hero CFO: confident we have taken correct decisions to become profitable

The Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) is confident it has taken the correct decisions to reach profitability, said the German online food delivery company's chief financial officer on Tuesday.

"Our decisions are paying off," CFO Emmanuel Thomassin told Reuters after the company forecast 7% growth on the quarter in its third-quarter gross merchandise value (GMV). read more

Thomassin, who said that the company is likely the fastest-growing in the food delivery sector, added that Delivery Hero will probably close some of its warehouse locations in the second half.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.