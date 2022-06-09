1 minute read
Denmark still targets bond sales worth $9.4 billion in 2022
COPENHAGEN, June 9 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank on Thursday kept its issuance target for new government bonds unchanged at 65 billion Danish crowns ($9.37 billion) in 2022.
It also maintained its target of issuing 35 billion crowns worth of short-term loan programmes, such as treasury bills and commercial papers, and said it would open a new inflation-linked bond in September.
($1 = 6.9356 Danish crowns)
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik
