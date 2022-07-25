Derivatives committee to set up Russia CDS auction in light of OFAC license

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - A derivatives committee will continue to prepare an auction to settle credit default swaps linked to Russia's foreign sovereign debt, it said on its website on Monday.

The announcement comes after the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a special waiver on Friday to allow the CDS settlement to continue, after having previously made clear that transactions involving Russian debt, necessary for the usual CDS auction, were banned. read more

The CDS determinations committee "will continue to prepare for holding an Auction and will publish further information in due course," it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.