Deutsche Bahn offers 12% wage increase in bid to avert strikes















BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Germany's Deutsche Bahn (DBN.UL) on Thursday offered a wage increase of up to 12% to employees and a separate payment of 2,850 euros ($3,137) to cushion the effect of rising inflation, the latest offer by the railways operator to avert strikes.

The wage increases would be rolled out over 24 months. The offer gives 12% to the lowest paid workers, and 10% and 8% for higher earners, a statement said.

The EVG union, which previously held strikes that caused widespread disruption, said it would comment on the offer next week and ruled out any further industrial action until then.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Markus Wacket; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Rachel More











