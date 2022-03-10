Deutsche Bank discloses $3.2 bln in Russia credit risk

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE)on Wednesday disclosed 2.9 billion euros ($3.20 billion) in credit risk to Russia and said that it had reduced its exposure further over the past two weeks.

Banks with a footprint in Russia, which launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, have been under pressure as investors factor in possible writedowns, slower economic growth and lost revenue.

Deutsche said that direct exposure was "very limited and tightly managed".

The credit risks include gross loan exposure of 1.4 billion euros, around 0.3% of the bank's loan book.

There is also 1.5 billion euros of additional contingent risk, which the bank says is largely covered through export credit guarantees.

"Second- and third-order effects of the current situation, including sanctions and cybersecurity risk, are being carefully evaluated and monitored," Chief Risk Officer Stuart Lewis said.

($1 = 0.9069 euros)

