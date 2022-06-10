Deutsche Bank expects two 50 bps ECB rate hikes this year

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank says it now expects the European Central Bank to deliver two hefty 50 basis point rate hikes this year after kicking of a tightening cycle with a quarter point move in July.

The ECB ended a long-running stimulus scheme on Thursday and said it would deliver next month its first interest rate hike since 2011, followed by a potentially larger move in September. read more

In a note published late Thursday, after the ECB meeting, Deutsche Bank said that it had changed its rate hike forecasts.

"Our new ECB hiking baseline is +25bp in July, +50bp in September, +50bp in October and +25bp in December," the note said.

"The deposit rate will be 1% by year-end, lifting it to the lower end of the range for estimates for the nominal neutral rate."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.