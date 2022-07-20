Deutsche Bank names Eigendorf new chief sustainability officer

The headquarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Wednesday that it appointed Joerg Eigendorf to the role of chief sustainability officer, as the bank markets itself as a lender that firms can turn to as they transition to a greener future.

Eigendorf had previously also overseen Deutsche's communications division, but he is handing over those duties to focus fully on sustainability.

"Sustainability is a critical success factor for our bank and a central element in our Global Hausbank strategy," said Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, to whom Eigendorf will report.

The change is effective Sept. 1.

Activists last month called on Deutsche Bank to do more to stop financing fossil fuel companies. read more

Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz Editing by Miranda Murray

