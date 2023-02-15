Deutsche Post workers to vote on all-out strike from Monday

[1/2] An employee works in the distribution centre of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Ottendorf-Okrilla near Dresden, Germany, December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel















BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Roughly 160,000 members of German trade union Verdi are set to begin voting on Monday on whether to hold an all-out strike after talks with logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) failed in the third round of negotiations last week.

If more than 75% of members vote against Deutsche Post's offer, Verdi will initiate indefinite industrial action, the union said in a statement on Wednesday.

Voting will take place through March 8, it added.

The results will be announced on March 9, said Andrea Kocsis, deputy chair of Verdi, who added that industrial action was still possible while the ballot was being conducted.

The services sector union, which has demanded a 15% wage rise with a term of 12 months, said nearly 100,000 workers have already participated in warning strikes since mid-February.

"The offer presented by the employers is far from our demands," said Kocsis, deputy chair of Verdi.

