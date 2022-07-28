Dubai real estate sales surge 60% as investors, Russians snap up property

A general view of residential properties at the Balqis Residence on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 25, 2022. Picture taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Dubai's red-hot property market surged in the first half of the year as investors piled in, while Russians were among the top five buyers as the emirate benefits from an influx of wealth in the wake of Western sanctions.

The first half saw residential real estate transaction volumes up 60% with an 85% rise in the value of property sold, property consultancy Betterhomes said in a report.

The top buyers were from India, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and France, in that order, followed by Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Egypt tied in eighth place, Lebanon and China.

Demand was boosted by geopolitical instability in Europe and mortgage buyers looking to get in ahead of well-telegraphed interest rate hikes as central banks tackle inflation, Betterhomes said.

Reuters reported earlier this year that Russians were pouring money into Dubai real estate as they seek a financial haven in the wake of Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. read more

"The market has faced growing headwinds in the form of rising interest rates and a strengthening dollar, but has so far proven to be robust with little sign of slowing," Betterhomes said.

In the first half of the year, a record 37,762 units were sold, it said, citing Dubai Land Department data. Total transactions in the residential property market amounted to nearly 89 billion dirhams ($24.23 billion), it added.

Dubai's property market began recovering from 2020's severe downturn early last year with buyers snapping up luxury units as the emirate eased pandemic restrictions faster than most cities around the world.

However, S&P Global Ratings said in October that Dubai's real estate recovery was fragile and uneven, and an oversupply of residential properties would pressure prices in the long run.

Luxury property transactions were up 87% versus the first half of last year, while apartments made up 62% of all transactions, Betterhomes said.

Investors dominated sales, making up 68% of all buyers, up 10% compared with a year earlier.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

