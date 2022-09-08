Dutch cash policy to stay unchanged after ECB govt deposits decision - fin min spokesperson
AMSTERDAM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Dutch debt office will not change its cash management policy after the European Central Bank decided to remunerate government cash deposits, a finance ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.
The ECB removed a 0% cap on the interest it pays on governments' cash deposits until April 2023, it said on Thursday after it hiked rates. The move follows concerns that governments could run down the cash and escalate a shortage of bonds used as collateral in the bloc. read more
"We will work on a new strategy for the situation after this period," spokesperson Lena van der Priem told Reuters.
