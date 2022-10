Oct 6 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Netherlands rose again in September, the Dutch statistics agency, CBS, said on Friday.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased to 14.5% in September year-on-year, from 12% percent in August.

Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Michal Aleksandrowicz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











